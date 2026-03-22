Zermeno Flamenco Foundation
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Our mission
The Zermeno Flamenco Foundation promotes cultural enrichment through flamenco, providing authentic performances and educational experiences for youth and enthusiasts, fostering appreciation for this vibrant art form in the Santa Barbara community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Tablao La Arcada
Mar 21, 5:30 - 10:00 PM PDT
1114 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Our website
https://www.zermenoflamencofoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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