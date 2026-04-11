Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Nu Zeta Zeta Chapter

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Nu Zeta Zeta Chapter

Subscribe

Our mission

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Nu Zeta Zeta Chapter promotes Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. We empower our community through educational initiatives and service projects, fostering leadership and social responsibility.
Past events
Past events
Nu Zeta Zeta Chapter 40th Anniversary & Gala
Event
Nu Zeta Zeta Chapter 40th Anniversary & Gala
Apr 11, 6:00 PM - Apr 12, 1:00 AM CDT
4128 Government Blvd, Mobile, AL 36693, USA

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by