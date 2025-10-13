Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Sigma Omicron

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Sigma Omicron

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Sigma Omicron empowers women through community service, scholarship, and sisterhood. They focus on promoting social change and enhancing the quality of life in their communities while fostering unity among members.
Events
Events
Chapter Reimbursement
Custom
Chapter Reimbursement
Oct 13, 3:00 PM - Jun 1, 11:56 PM CDT
Learn more
SO Polo
Custom
SO Polo
May 10, 4:00 PM - Jul 1, 7:20 AM CDT
Learn more
More ways to support us
Sigma Omicron Financial Assistance Fund
Donation
Sigma Omicron Financial Assistance Fund
At Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Sigma Omicron, we stand for sisterhood and community support.Our focus is on easing the financial burden of our fellow members.Our initiatives:Grant Assistance: Cover Sigma Omicron membership dues & induction fee shortagesRegistration Support: Fund training & conferences participation feesRelief Fund: Help with unexpected financial crisesNew Member Gifts: To make sure every Soror feels the sisterhood.Your donation eases a member's journey, making full participation accessible.Become a part of this tangible support network 💙 Donate today!
Donate today
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Sigma Omicron 2025-2026
Membership
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Sigma Omicron 2025-2026
View membership
Soul Night Souvenir Journal & Sponsorships
Custom
Soul Night Souvenir Journal & Sponsorships
Celebrate Soul Night with Sigma Omicron by purchasing a souvenir journal ad or sponsorship. Your support helps us continue our work in Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood and Finer Womanhood for o community. 🎵Use this form to choose your ad size, upload artwork, and select sponsorship opportunities. Every submission directly supports educational programs, community service projects, and leadership development led by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Sigma Omicron. 💙
Learn more

Our website

https://www.zpb-sigmaomicron.memberplanet.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by