Donation

Sigma Omicron Financial Assistance Fund

At Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Sigma Omicron, we stand for sisterhood and community support.Our focus is on easing the financial burden of our fellow members.Our initiatives:Grant Assistance: Cover Sigma Omicron membership dues & induction fee shortagesRegistration Support: Fund training & conferences participation feesRelief Fund: Help with unexpected financial crisesNew Member Gifts: To make sure every Soror feels the sisterhood.Your donation eases a member's journey, making full participation accessible.Become a part of this tangible support network 💙 Donate today!