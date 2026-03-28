Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc - Sigma Rho Zeta Chapter

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc - Sigma Rho Zeta Chapter

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Our mission

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc - Sigma Rho Zeta Chapter empowers women through community service, education, and sisterhood. They foster leadership and promote social change while celebrating the bonds of family and mentorship across generations.
Events
Events
Level Up: An Adult Game Night
Event
Level Up: An Adult Game Night
May 30, 7:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
750 King Richard Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610, USA
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2026 PearlZ Day In
Custom
2026 PearlZ Day In
Jun 13, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc - Sigma Rho Zeta Chapter Membership Dues
Membership
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc - Sigma Rho Zeta Chapter Membership Dues
Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Sigma Rho Zeta Chapter in advancing our ideals of service, scholarship, sisterhood, and finer womanhood. Your membership supports educational programs, community service projects, and leadership development for women and families in our community.By completing this form, you help strengthen a network of women committed to education, social justice, and meaningful community engagement. We look forward to connecting and serving with you.
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2026 PearlZ Day In
Donation
2026 PearlZ Day In
Your gift to the 2026 PearlZ Day In supports Sigma Rho Zeta’s year‑round work in sisterhood, service, and scholarship. Together, we uplift women and their families through education, cultural programs, and community outreach. 👑
Donate today

Our website

https://sigmarhozetazphib.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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