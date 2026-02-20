Zeta Phi Beta Sorority - Sigma Beta Zeta Chapter
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Our mission
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority - Sigma Beta Zeta Chapter empowers women through community service, scholarship, and social action. They promote sisterhood and support initiatives that uplift and advocate for underrepresented communities.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority - Sigma Beta Zeta Chapter's Youth Art Auction
Mar 8, 12:00 AM CST
Event
Spades Tournament
Feb 21, 5:00 - 9:00 PM CST
1815 West River Rd N, Minneapolis, MN 55411, USA
Our website
https://sigmabetazetachapter.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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