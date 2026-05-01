ZetaXiZetaChapter
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Our mission
Zeta Xi Zeta Chapter empowers the Toledo community through scholarships and support for youth in foster care. They host events like the Day Party & Car Show to raise funds, fostering connection and celebration while investing in brighter futures.
Events
Events
Event
Day Party & Car Show
May 23, 11:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1447 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43604, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.toledogradzetas.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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