Zonta Charitable Fund Of Essex County Inc
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Our mission
Zonta Charitable Fund of Essex County empowers women and girls through service, advocacy, and scholarships. We foster community connections and recognize individuals making a difference, ensuring a brighter future for all.
Events
Events
Event
Steeped in Style Tea & Honors Celebration
Jun 13, 10:30 - 1:30 PM EDT
438 North Ave, Garwood, NJ 07027, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://zontaclubofessexcounty.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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