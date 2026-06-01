Zonta Charitable Fund Of Essex County Inc

Zonta Charitable Fund Of Essex County Inc

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Our mission

Zonta Charitable Fund of Essex County empowers women and girls through service, advocacy, and scholarships. We foster community connections and recognize individuals making a difference, ensuring a brighter future for all.
Events
Events
Steeped in Style Tea & Honors Celebration
Event
Steeped in Style Tea & Honors Celebration
Jun 13, 10:30 - 1:30 PM EDT
438 North Ave, Garwood, NJ 07027, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://zontaclubofessexcounty.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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