Zonta Club Of Greeley Foundation
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Zonta Club Of Greeley Foundation

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Zonta Club Of Greeley Foundation

Our mission

The Zonta Club of Greeley Foundation empowers women and girls through advocacy, education, and service, focusing on ending violence against women and promoting gender equality in the community.
Past events
Past events
Zonta D12; Area 2 Meeting
Event
Zonta D12; Area 2 Meeting
Mar 27, 5:00 PM - Mar 28, 3:30 PM MDT
4500 W 10th St, Greeley, CO 80634, USA

Our website

https://zontagreeley.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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