000 OASIS MASTER FROM ALL SESSIONS SHOULD BE CLONED

9:30 – 3:00

Diane Oliver

772 559-7508

Limit 4

Room L-1





This is a BEGINNER class. Learn how to weave one of the famous Nantucket Lightship Baskets. Time permitting an additional basket can be made to reinforce what was learned, for an additional fee. A base supply fee of $40.00 is charged for this class with ad additional fee, payable to the instructor, depending on the size of the basket being made or the desire for a handle.



