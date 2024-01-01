Grassroot Projects
2024 Spring Fundraiser

12525 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032, USA

Join us at Just Love Coffee for a heartwarming evening of community and compassion! Every child deserves the opportunity to pursue their passions, regardless of financial barriers. That's why we're hosting a special fundraiser to sponsor passions for children in need.

Indulge in delicious coffee and treats and live music while supporting a meaningful cause. Your generosity will directly impact the lives of young dreamers, providing them with the resources and support they need to explore their interests and talents.

 Join us at Just Love Coffee for a fun evening of giving. Together, let's create a brighter future filled with opportunities for every child.

