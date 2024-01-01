T'ai Chi Ch'uan (Summer)

T'ai Chi Ch'uan - Instructed by Eric Omohundro

Saturdays from 10:00-11:30 am in August - Dance Studio (downstairs)

Age: Teens & Adults

T'ai Chi Ch'uan is a martial art and movement practice renowned for its unlimited health and life benefits. An exercise, a learning tool, a self defense method, a scope through which one can re-envision the entire universe; T'ai Chi is an art that allows the practitioner to engage in all aspects of the self. It is for everyone: weak or strong, old or young. You step on the floor and do the work. A Yang style long form in the tradition of Mr. Lee Shiu Pak (pictured) is taught. It is practiced slowly, focusing on structure, alignment and sequence. It consists of over a hundred postures, boxing methods and other supplementary exercises. Join this class for an enlightening journey.







