Veteran Pullovers

ORDERS DUE JUNE 1 TO MAKE IT IN TIME FOR REUNION





Sport-tek combines classic comfort with technical fabrications for a collection of high-energy styles that are perfect for athletes, fans, teams and groups. These winning looks have innovative features like moisture management and colorfast technology so you can practice, play, cheer and, ultimately, perform your best.

This lightweight pullover locks in color and wicks moisture. It's versatile enough for year-round wear.

Features

Removable tag for comfort and relabeling

Cadet collar

Reverse coil zipper

Set-in sleeves

Open cuffs and hem

Specifications