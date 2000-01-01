Veteran Pullovers

ORDERS DUE JUNE 1 TO MAKE IT IN TIME FOR REUNION
Sport-tek combines classic comfort with technical fabrications for a collection of high-energy styles that are perfect for athletes, fans, teams and groups. These winning looks have innovative features like moisture management and colorfast technology so you can practice, play, cheer and, ultimately, perform your best.
This lightweight pullover locks in color and wicks moisture. It's versatile enough for year-round wear.
Features
- Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
- Cadet collar
- Reverse coil zipper
- Set-in sleeves
- Open cuffs and hem
Specifications
- Material: Polyester
- Color: Blue (same color as your Veteran shirt)
- Weight: 0.54 lbs