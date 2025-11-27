Polar Plunge 2026 registration

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About this event
Raise at least $50 and take the icy leap on your own! Create your personal fundraising page, collect pledges, and plunge for two great causes.
Fundraise and take the leap together! Your group must raise at least $100 total before taking the plunge. Perfect for friends, families, clubs, and coworkers.
Your business signs up, chooses someone to jump on your behalf, and invites your customers to donate toward your fundraising goal. Your business must raise at least $100 total before taking the plunge. A fun way for businesses to get involved and cheer on their designated plunger!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!