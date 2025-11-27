Tazewell Today Inc

Hosted by

Tazewell Today Inc

About this event

Polar Plunge 2026 registration

3119 Riverside Dr

North Tazewell, VA 24630, USA

Plunge Solo
Free

Raise at least $50 and take the icy leap on your own! Create your personal fundraising page, collect pledges, and plunge for two great causes.

Plunge with a Group
Free

Fundraise and take the leap together! Your group must raise at least $100 total before taking the plunge. Perfect for friends, families, clubs, and coworkers.

Plunge for a Business
Free

Your business signs up, chooses someone to jump on your behalf, and invites your customers to donate toward your fundraising goal. Your business must raise at least $100 total before taking the plunge. A fun way for businesses to get involved and cheer on their designated plunger!

Add a donation for Tazewell Today Inc

$

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