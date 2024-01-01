Membership 2024

Membership qualifications and application process:

Eligibility Criteria

Must be at least 18 years old.

Open to individuals committed to volunteering and community service.

Commitment

Attend meetings and events to support the organization's mission.

Willingness to participate in a minimum of 20 hours of service activities quarterly.

Volunteering to interact with students? You will need to:

Complete a simple application form detailing personal information, areas of interest, and availability for volunteer work.

Consent to a background check to ensure the safety and integrity of the organization.

Attend an interview with a member of the membership committee to discuss interests, skills and expectations.