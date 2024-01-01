Membership 2024

Membership qualifications and application process:
Eligibility Criteria
- Open to individuals committed to volunteering and community service.
- Must be at least 18 years old.
- Organizations, companies and individuals.
Commitment
- Willingness to participate in a minimum of 20 hours of service activities quarterly.
- Attend meetings and events to support the organization's mission.
Volunteering to interact with students? You will need to:
- Complete a simple application form detailing personal information, areas of interest, and availability for volunteer work.
- Consent to a background check to ensure the safety and integrity of the organization.
- Attend an interview with a member of the membership committee to discuss interests, skills and expectations.
- Participate in a mandatory orientation session to learn about the organization’s mission, programs, and member responsibilities.
Approval and Dues
- The membership committee reviews the application and interview notes.
- Upon approval, pay a nominal membership fee to cover administrative costs.
Tiered Membership Dues
Bronze Level: $50 per year; Student: $25
- Basic access to volunteer opportunities
- Monthly newsletter
Silver Level: $100 per year: Student: $50
- All Bronze benefits
- 5% Discount on event fees/ merchandise
- Priority registration for popular volunteer opportunities
Gold Level: $350 per year
- All Silver benefits
- 10% Discount on admission to all events/ merchandise
- Recognition on the nonprofit's website and annual report
- Exclusive networking opportunities
- Awarded 1 vote.
Organizations Membership
- Small Organization (under 10 employees): $450 per year
- Medium Organization (10-50 employees): $2,500 per year
- Large Organization (over 50 employees): $5,000 per year.
Benefits:
- Access to volunteer opportunities for all employees
- Organizational recognition on the nonprofit's website and materials
- Opportunities for partnership and collaboration on community projects
- 10% Discount on admission to all events/ merchandise for employees.
- Awarded 1 vote per organization.
Active Membership
- New members are added to the membership roster and included in all communications.
- Receive a welcome packet with volunteer guidelines, a calendar of events, and information on how to get involved.