SEEN - SUPPORT EDUCATIONAL EQUITY NETWORK INC.
Membership 2024

Membership qualifications and application process: 

Eligibility Criteria

  • Open to individuals committed to volunteering and community service.
  • Must be at least 18 years old.
  • Organizations, companies and individuals.

Commitment

  • Willingness to participate in a minimum of 20 hours of service activities quarterly.
  • Attend meetings and events to support the organization's mission.

Volunteering to interact with students? You will need to:

  • Complete a simple application form detailing personal information, areas of interest, and availability for volunteer work.
  • Consent to a background check to ensure the safety and integrity of the organization.
  • Attend an interview with a member of the membership committee to discuss interests, skills and expectations.
  • Participate in a mandatory orientation session to learn about the organization’s mission, programs, and member responsibilities.

Approval and Dues    

  • The membership committee reviews the application and interview notes.
  • Upon approval, pay a nominal membership fee to cover administrative costs. 


Tiered Membership Dues

Bronze Level: $50 per year; Student: $25

  • Basic access to volunteer opportunities
  • Monthly newsletter

Silver Level: $100 per year: Student: $50

  • All Bronze benefits
  • 5% Discount on event fees/ merchandise
  • Priority registration for popular volunteer opportunities

Gold Level: $350 per year

  • All Silver benefits
  • 10% Discount on admission to all events/ merchandise
  • Recognition on the nonprofit's website and annual report
  • Exclusive networking opportunities
  • Awarded 1 vote.

Organizations Membership

  • Small Organization (under 10 employees): $450 per year
  • Medium Organization (10-50 employees): $2,500 per year
  • Large Organization (over 50 employees): $5,000 per year.

Benefits:

  • Access to volunteer opportunities for all employees
  • Organizational recognition on the nonprofit's website and materials
  • Opportunities for partnership and collaboration on community projects
  • 10% Discount on admission to all events/ merchandise for employees.
  • Awarded 1 vote per organization.

Active Membership

  • New members are added to the membership roster and included in all communications.
  • Receive a welcome packet with volunteer guidelines, a calendar of events, and information on how to get involved.
