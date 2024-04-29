Logo
Speaker Series | Intro to Meditation Gardens

30 Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108, USA

Here is more information ...


The Collingswood Civic Collective Speaker Series Features:

What is a Meditation Garden and Do I have to Meditate?


Date: Monday, April 29th, 2024

Time: 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST

Tickets: Free!

Location: Community Center - second floor., 30 Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108


Wendy Clouser, founder of Meditation Gardens of Collingswood, will cover the benefits of meditation gardens and some design aspects. You might be inspired to change your own living space into peaceful, healing places!    


She is also taking questions in advance re. Meditation Gardens, Native plants and home landscaping.   

