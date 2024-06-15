We are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to you for the upcoming Juneteenth Celebration of Black Achievers Black Tie Gala! This prestigious event will take place on June 15, 2024, at 5:00 pm CT and hosted at Governors State University, 1 University Parkway, University Park, IL.





This special occasion promises to be an evening of elegance, recognition, and celebration.





Join us as we honor and celebrate the remarkable achievements of African American Achievers from the State of Illinois. This gala is not just a celebration; it's a momentous occasion to recognize the excellence, resilience, and contributions of Black individuals who have made significant impacts in various fields.





Here's what you can expect at the gala:





Awards & Induction Ceremony: Witness the ceremony of the BLACK WOMEN OF FIRST DISTINCTION CLASS OF 2024 and the Illinois Black Hall of Fame CLASS OF 2024





VIP Dinner: Enjoy an exquisite VIP dinner, exclusively for Heritage Admissions and Legacy Table Sponsors.





Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow community members, leaders, and honorees during the gala's networking reception.





Entertainment: Experience captivating performances and entertainment throughout the evening.





Post-Reception: Continue the celebration and mingle with attendees during the post-reception.





2024 Honorees: Photos and Names listed.