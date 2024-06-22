FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL RIDE & CAR, BIKE, & FIRE TRUCK SHOW

Firefighters Memorial Ride

Motorcycles, Cars, and Trucks are welcome!

Rain or Shine!

All proceeds go to Red Knights PA 10 a nonprofit organization that help firefighters and their families that are in need.





Date: June 22, 2024





Location: Berks County Fairgrounds

1216 Hilltop Rd.

Leesport, PA 19533





Time: Registration & Staging - 8:30 am - 9:45 am

Kickstands Up - 10:00 am





Cost: Register by June 1, 2024 - $25 per person

(Includes: Guaranteed Swag Bag with Firefighters Memorial Ride Event T-shirt, Food Ticket, and 64 mile Scenic Route)





Day of Registration - $30 per person

(Includes Food Ticket and 64 Mile Scenic Route)





Ride concludes at the Berks County Fairgrounds for the Firefighters Appreciation Day. (Open to the Public)

Due to the event being a Rain or Shine event there are no refunds available.





Car, Bike, and Fire Truck Show

All Makes & Models are Welcome!

Do you want to join our Car & Bike Show after the ride?

Do you want to show off your Car or Bike?





First 25 Registered will receive a special event Dash Plaque!

8 Show Trophies will be Awarded:

*** Best of Show ***

*** Best Motorcycle ***

*** Best Fire Truck ***

*** People's Choice ***

*** Kid's Choice ***

*** Honored Guest Awards ***

*** and More! ***





Winners announced at approx. 1:00 pm.

All proceeds go to Red Knights PA 10 a nonprofit organization that help firefighters and their families that are in need.





Time: Show Entry with Cruise/Ride --- Registration & Staging- 8:30 am - 9:45 am

Cruise/Ride - 10:00 am

Show Entry Only - Registration anytime between 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

(Day of Registration limited spaces available)





Cost: Register by June 1, 2024 - Only $25 per Person (Details Below)

Register by June 1, 2024 (Show Entry with Cruise/Ride) - $25 per Car/Bike includes Driver Only

(Includes: Car & Bike Show Entry, Guaranteed Swag Bag with Firefighters Memorial Ride Event T-shirt,

Food Ticket, and 64 mile Scenic Route)

*** Additional Tickets may be purchased for passengers to receive a guaranteed swag bag with ride event T-shirt and Food Ticket. ***

Registration: 8:30 am - 9:45 am

Register by June 1, 2024 (Show Entry Only) - $25 per Car/Bike includes Driver Only

(Includes: Car & Bike Show Entry, Guaranteed Swag Bag with Firefighters Memorial Ride Event T-shirt, and Food Ticket)

*** Additional Tickets may be purchased for passengers to receive a guaranteed swag bag with ride event T-shirt and Food Ticket. ***

Arrive anytime between 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

********************************





Day of Registration - $30 per Person (Details Below)





Day of Registration (Show Entry with Cruise/Ride) - $30 per Car/Bike includes Driver Only

(Includes Entry into Car & Bike Show, Food Ticket and 64 Mile Scenic Route.)

*** Additional Tickets may be purchased for passengers to receive food ticket and 61 Mile Scenic Route. ***

Registration: 8:30 am - 9:45 am *Limited spaces available*





Day of Registration (Show Entry Only) - $30 per Car/Bike includes Driver Only

(Includes Car & Bike Show Entry and Food Ticket)

Registration anytime 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

*Limited spaces available*





Ride concludes at the Berks County Fairgrounds for the Firefighters Appreciation Day. (Open to the Public)

***Spectators are Free to Attend****

Due to the event being a Rain or Shine event there are no refunds available.









Firefighters Appreciation Day

Firefighters Memorial Ride concludes at this event for even more fun!

Rain or Shine!

Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM





Cost: Free to Attend!





There is a lot to see and do at this event:

Music Provided By:

Adriano - The Wild Child

Nafty DJ and Karaoke Service





Fire Trucks

Car & Bike Show

Firefighting Demos

Firefighter Relay Races

Kids Activities & Fun

Raffle Prizes & Giveaways

Food and More!













For More Information Visit:

Red Knights PA 10 Website

Red Knights PA 10 Facebook Page

Firefighters Memorial Ride & Appreciation Day Facebook Event Page