Patriettes Dance Team Summer Car Wash

Join us for a splash-tacular event in support of the First Colonial High School Dance Team! Our car wash fundraiser is vital to our success, as we rely solely on your generosity to fund uniforms, competition fees, and training expenses. Come out and help us shine—every wash makes a difference!





Date: June 23, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Little Neck Auto Zone | 3420 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452





Get ready to rev up your engines and let our talented dancers work their magic on your vehicles. Our team will scrub, rinse, and shine every inch, leaving your car sparkling clean and ready to hit the road in style.





Every car washed supports our dancers as they pursue their passion for dance and represent First Colonial High School with pride.





Whether you're a proud supporter of the FCHS Dance Team or simply looking for a way to spruce up your ride while giving back to the community, this event is for you. So mark your calendars, spread the word, and join us for a day of dancing, washing, and making a difference!



