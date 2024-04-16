OTT.X Breakfast at NAB 2024

OTT.X is excited to return to the 2024 NAB show and will host an exclusive breakfast for its members at the Stirling Club in Las Vegas Nevada on Tuesday April 16th, 2024.





Fuel your body & mind by joining your OTT community for networking opportunities, a great breakfast, and presentations focusing on the year ahead.





This event is intended for Channels, Networks Platforms, Digital Retailers, Producers, Aggregators, Service Providers, Digital Technology Companies, advertisers and all those involved in the business of OTT.

The OTT.X Breakfast at NAB is EXCLUSIVE and FREE for all OTT.X members and select invited guests.

OTT.X reserves the right to decline entry to any non-members.