HRCPOSA September 2024 General Meeting

Register for our September General Meeting! Come join us for a Red, White and Blue themed meeting with a Baked Potato Bar! We will be providing the potatoes - we just need you to bring the sides - sign up to bring a side here https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090A48AAA82EA1FE3-50613399-baked





Remember to register for the free ASYMCA offered child care using this link https://armedservicesymca983-my.sharepoint.com/:w:/g/personal/lbaxter_asymca_org/Ee8j1SAez_VAn2gtSeS45lgBipihDYWJS7z9Kt6xG2uxKw?rtime=ytZfaXmy3Eg