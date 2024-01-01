Logo
Hampton Roads Chief Petty Officer Spouse Association
HRCPOSA September 2024 General Meeting

1465 Lakeside Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455, USA

Register for our September General Meeting! Come join us for a Red, White and Blue themed meeting with a Baked Potato Bar! We will be providing the potatoes - we just need you to bring the sides - sign up to bring a side here https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090A48AAA82EA1FE3-50613399-baked


Remember to register for the free ASYMCA offered child care using this link https://armedservicesymca983-my.sharepoint.com/:w:/g/personal/lbaxter_asymca_org/Ee8j1SAez_VAn2gtSeS45lgBipihDYWJS7z9Kt6xG2uxKw?rtime=ytZfaXmy3Eg 

