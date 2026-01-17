01/17/26 Movie With Kittens - Lady and the Tramp

Hosted by
About this event
You will need one "ticket" for each person you are registering to attend.
You will need one "ticket" for each person you are registering to attend.
You will need one "ticket" for each person you are registering to attend.
You will need one "ticket" for each person you are registering to attend. One adult must accompany every two children.
You will need one "ticket" for each person you are registering to attend. One adult must accompany every two children.
You will need one "ticket" for each person you are registering to attend. One adult must accompany every two children.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!