Postponed from June // Attention, bird enthusiasts! Join Edgewood Community Farm for an evening of meditation and performance from BORBS. The night begins with a mindful birding exercise, followed by live music inspired by the borders between urban ecology and wild habitat. We hope you'll join us to celebrate all the fauna in our midst and take a moment to acknowledge their beauty. This presentation is supported by Feminist Bird Club DMV; folks of all identities are welcome.