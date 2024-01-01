Minds In Motion Initiative
Clubhouse December

2870 Broadway St NE, Salem, OR 97303, USA

Would you like the opportunity for your child to continue building on the skills they’ve learned in our Pediatric Therapy Group? 

At Clubhouse, participants will be able to:

  • Connect with peers
  • Engage in sensory and gross motor activities
  • Play games

Adult-supervised with MIMI clinician on-site

Every Wednesday in December from 3:30-4:30 PM PST


Cost? $10 per session (pay for all 4 sessions at once and receive a 10% discount)

Requirements:  

  • Previous Pediatric Therapy Group participant or recommended by MIMI clinician
  • Caregivers must sign liability waiver


Cancellation policy: Cancellations made prior to 48 hours before class are eligible for a full refund. Cancellations made within 48 hours before the event are eligible for a credit to be put towards a future class.  

