Clubhouse December

Would you like the opportunity for your child to continue building on the skills they’ve learned in our Pediatric Therapy Group?

At Clubhouse, participants will be able to:

Connect with peers

Engage in sensory and gross motor activities

Play games

Adult-supervised with MIMI clinician on-site

Every Wednesday in December from 3:30-4:30 PM PST





Cost? $10 per session (pay for all 4 sessions at once and receive a 10% discount)

Requirements:

Previous Pediatric Therapy Group participant or recommended by MIMI clinician

Caregivers must sign liability waiver



