Clubhouse December

Would you like the opportunity for your child to continue building on the skills they’ve learned in our Pediatric Therapy Group?
At Clubhouse, participants will be able to:
- Connect with peers
- Engage in sensory and gross motor activities
- Play games
Adult-supervised with MIMI clinician on-site
Every Wednesday in December from 3:30-4:30 PM PST
Cost? $10 per session (pay for all 4 sessions at once and receive a 10% discount)
Requirements:
- Previous Pediatric Therapy Group participant or recommended by MIMI clinician
- Caregivers must sign liability waiver
Cancellation policy: Cancellations made prior to 48 hours before class are eligible for a full refund. Cancellations made within 48 hours before the event are eligible for a credit to be put towards a future class.