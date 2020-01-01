Artist After Dark: Are you Feeding Your Highest Creative Self?

Is the daily grind of life leaving you creatively parched? The drudgery of family commitments, work, and life can often make you forget that you are a creative being ( we all are ) and that this part of your being needs to be fed as well. Let's talk about ways to do that.





Join us for an enriching conversation with the esteemed Elissa Blount Moorhead, as she shares her insight into the ways to use, residencies, and fellowships to fill your creative well. Elissa, an artist and director, will discuss her recent residency at Bellagio and how this experience helped to rejuvenate her creative spirit.





Unearth the Fountain of Creativity:

In the hustle of daily life and myriad responsibilities, our creative selves can often go neglected. This event provides a unique opportunity to learn from Elissa Blount Moorhead on how she has tapped into residencies and fellowships to sustain her creativity.





What to Expect:

Inspiring Conversation: Revel in a heartfelt discussion with Elissa as she shares her experiences from her recent residency at Bellagio and provides a roadmap to rekindling your creativity.

Resourceful Insights: Discover how residencies and fellowships can be invaluable wellsprings of inspiration and growth, irrespective of your creative field.

Practical Steps: Acquire actionable strategies to identify and apply for creative opportunities that can enrich your artistic endeavors.

Interactive Q&A: Bring your questions to the table during the live Q&A, acquiring personalized insights and advice from Elissa herself.





Who Should Attend:

Aspiring Artists: Prepare for a resilient start to your creative journey.

Early-Career Creatives: Learn how to break the monotony and infuse new life into your craft.

Mid-Career Professionals: Discover ways to reignite your passion and creative energy.

Seasoned Artists: Gain fresh perspectives and insights to sustain and expand your creative horizons.





Our Speaker Elissa Blount Moorhead

Elissa Blount Moorhead is an artist and director investigating the poetics of quotidian Black life. She is exploring both immutable Blackness and the impermanence of its physical manifestations in film.





Moorhead has created public art, film exhibitions, and cultural programs, and co-created multimedia projects including Random Occurrences; Cat Calls (Street Harassment project); Practicum; FunkGodJazzMedicine; and Art in Odd Places.





Recent awards include the USA Artist Award, Saul Zaentz Innovation Fellowship, Sundance Episodic Lab, Ford Foundation /Just Films/Rockwood Fellowship, Ruby Award, Creative Capital Award, and the Baker Award Prize. Projects she has directed include; Jay Z’s short film 4:44, a documentary on artist Damon Davis for PBS, an AR/film projection installation, As of A Now, and Back and Song, a four channel film installation in collaboration with filmmaker Bradford Young. She is the author of P is for Pussy, an illustrated “children’s” book and is featured essayist in the anthology How We Fight White Supremacy: A Field Guide to Black Resistance.





She was a 2020 resident at Eyebeam and a Sundance Episodic Lab participant and awarded the Comedy Central Award and the Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship for her series co- created with her sister, writer Ericka Blount Danois, entitled fiftyTWO. She was a recent Bellagio Resident in Lake Como Italy, and featured artist in Liquid Blackness Symposium: Claiming the B -Side. She has museum shows touring in St. Louis, NYC, and Berlin in 2024.





Note:

At Artist After Dark, we recognize the importance of fostering a nurturing and inclusive space for discussing creative well-being within the artistic community.





Each year the Bellagio residency program offers up to 100 best-in-class practitioners, scholars, writers, policymakers, and artists from around the world month-long residencies to advance their work and engage with a globally diverse community of residents. Former residents include Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz, renowned authors Maya Angelou and Michael Ondaatji, and international policymakers such as Mary Robinson and Montek Ahluwalia.





Join the Conversation:

Don't miss this rare chance to engage in a life-affirming discussion that celebrates and revitalizes creativity across all levels. For registration and further details, visit Ladies, Wine, and Design Baltimore.





Together, let's commit to feeding our highest creative selves and filling our creative wells.





