Building A Gaming Computer Registration

This summer, unlock the exciting world of technology with our Gaming Computer Building Program for middle school students! Dive deep into the heart of computing by learning how to build your own gaming PC from scratch. Our hands-on program covers everything from selecting the right components to assembling them and troubleshooting common issues. Students will also learn about software installation and optimization for the best gaming experience. This program not only teaches valuable technical skills but also fosters problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity. No prior experience is necessary. Join us for a summer of fun, learning, and gaming!