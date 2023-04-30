Logo
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1024
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Vietnam Veterans Appreciation and Remembrance Dinner

805 E Sycamore St, Anaheim, CA 92805, USA

Event Summary: Join Brothers and Sisters in Arms and refugees for an evening of remembrance and comradery with U.S. Vietnam QLVNCH/Cựu Quân Nhân (Army of the Republic of Vietnam) Veterans.


Date: Sunday April 30th, 2023 


Location: Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3173 - 805 E Sycamore St, Anaheim, CA 92805


Agenda: 


* 4:00PM - 5:00PM: Social Hour Cash\No-Host Bar and UH1 "Huey" Display

* 5:00PM - 8:30PM: Official Start for Dinner and Events


Attire: Uniform | Casual | Business | Cocktail


Contact information: Brittanie Ngo and David Keil, [email protected]

949-954-0605 or 949-478-1215


Volunteers are needed.  Please contact us to serve those who have served.

common:freeFormsBy