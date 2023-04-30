Vietnam Veterans Appreciation and Remembrance Dinner

Event Summary: Join Brothers and Sisters in Arms and refugees for an evening of remembrance and comradery with U.S. Vietnam & QLVNCH/Cựu Quân Nhân (Army of the Republic of Vietnam) Veterans.





Date: Sunday April 30th, 2023





Location: Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3173 - 805 E Sycamore St, Anaheim, CA 92805





Agenda:





* 4:00PM - 5:00PM: Social Hour Cash\No-Host Bar and UH1 "Huey" Display

* 5:00PM - 8:30PM: Official Start for Dinner and Events





Attire: Uniform | Casual | Business | Cocktail





Contact information: Brittanie Ngo and David Keil, [email protected]

949-954-0605 or 949-478-1215





Volunteers are needed. Please contact us to serve those who have served.