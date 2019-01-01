We are so pleased to announce The Beatrice Institute Salon, an evening of elegant conversation and elevated conviviality. Salons have a long history as a refined format for the exchange of ideas. Unlike an academic discourse or lecture, the main event of a salon is the conversation generated by a single theme and animated by the attendees (and their wine). Usually turning around a work of art or a single idea, salons cultivate intellectual friendship in an atmosphere equal parts leisure and sharp thinking. This year, four panelists will ignite the conversation with reflections on the merits and demerits of Terrence Malick's 2019 film, A Hidden Life. Is this film a glorious affirmation of the secret life of faith? Or is it a visionless affirmation of pseudo-Gnosticism? What do we make of Terrence Malick's spiritual vision?





Featuring insights from Prof. Ryan McDermott (Pitt, English), Dr. Elise Lonich Ryan (Pitt, English), Dr. Jake Greffenstette (St. Vincent's, Theology), and Russell Lucas, Esq. (Andrews and Price).





Tickets are $15 until Thanksgiving!