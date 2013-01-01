Sponsor Midstate Rugby Club

The Rye Rugby Club was launched in 2013 with a mission to support, promote, develop and grow the sport of rugby in Rye, NY. Rugby is a sport that rewards athleticism, courage, teamwork and camaraderie with a lifetime membership in the rugby community. With your help, the Rye Rugby Club will become a leader in providing rugby in our community. Your financial support will provide the program with coaching and training, on-site medical personnel, scholarships for qualifying players in need, training, game equipment and uniforms, tournament and travel fees, etc. In addition to financial support, we are looking for sponsors who can help by providing products and services including: food and beverages for post-game meals, sports/rugby equipment, jerseys and promotional merchandise.









We are open to support at all levels including in-kind sponsorships.





Please contact us at [email protected] should you want to discuss a specific arrangement.









The fundraising corporation for Rye Rugby Club (Rye Youth Rugby, Inc) is a 501c3 registered charity and any donations made provide individuals and companies with a positive tax impact. Thank you, and we look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you the Rye Rugby Club family.