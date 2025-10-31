02 NVCA Greece Mission Trip 2026

To reserve your spot, it is required that you register with a $300 deposit by January 10, 2026, and begin your sponsorship campaign. This campaign is where you reach out to friends and family to support you financially and with prayers. The payment schedule is $888 due by February 20, 2026, $888 due by March 20, 2026, $888 due by April 24, 2026 and the remaining balance of $888 due no later than August 14, 2026. See registration and payment details on the right of this webpage or see "More details".