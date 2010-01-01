Support Zone Participation

Support Zone is a Mental Health Support Services Program part of Flaming for Jesus' In the Zone Initiative.

Five Fast Facts to Make You Think:





1 in 10 children and youths in the US identify as being in a sexual or gender minority group. (JAMA Pediatrics) LGBTQ youth have a 3 times higher prevalence of depression and anxiety, with 42% having considered suicide. (USN) Adverse experiences with clinicians and perceptions that clinicians do not understand sexual or gender identity–related mental health needs heavily contribute to the 54% of LGBTQ+ youth reporting that they wanted mental health care but did not receive any. (USN) LGB adults are more than twice as likely as heterosexual adults to experience a mental health condition, Transgender individuals are nearly four times as likely as cisgender individuals to experience a mental health condition. (Nami) According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), poor mental health cost the world economy an estimated $2.5 trillion in 2010, which is projected to increase to $6 trillion a year by 2030

Possible Solutions

Evidence shows that being part of a community with a shared background and attending school are associated with lower rates of mental disorders. (WHO) Community-based mental health care, which is more accessible and acceptable than institutional care, helps prevent human rights violations and delivers better recovery outcomes for people with mental health conditions. (WHO) LGBTQ+ young people who had access to LGBTQ+-affirming spaces, and transgender and nonbinary youth who had access to gender-affirming spaces, reported lower rates of attempting suicide compared to those who did not. (Trevor Project) Investing in MHPSS (mental health and psychosocial services) the World Bank estimates that every dollar invested in mental healthcare yields between $ 3.30 and $ 5.70 in social and economic gain. Trusting self-identifying LGBTQ+ individuals to know who they are, without judgment, discrimination, or conversion.

