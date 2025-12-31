021526 Hoshi Matsuri Star Enshrining Prayer 星祭

See under "More Details" in the event description. Please select the number of people for whom you would like the special amulets to be empowered during the ritual. Then, in the space provided in the next page, provide their name, the guiding star, and their date of birth.

Plesae provide your mailing address if you are attending remotely and/or you'd like your amulets to be mailed to you. You can leave it N/A if you are attending in-person and collecting the amulets yourself.