021526 Hoshi Matsuri Star Enshrining Prayer 星祭

See under "More Details" in the event description. Please select the number of people for whom you would like the special amulets to be empowered during the ritual. Then, in the space provided in the next page, provide their name, the guiding star, and their date of birth.
Plesae provide your mailing address if you are attending remotely and/or you'd like your amulets to be mailed to you. You can leave it N/A if you are attending in-person and collecting the amulets yourself.
Please choose this option if you wish to just attend the service without the offering, or if you have already submitted the paper application and donation elsewhere.
The Guiding Buddha for the Year of Horse
Daiseishi Bosatsu（大勢至菩薩). The Bodhisattva of Strength and Vigor.
Amulet for Fudo Myoo 不動明王, Cutting defilements to protect you.
Amulet for 交通安全, Guarding you during your journeys.
Amulet for those who seek protection from the evil.
Amulet for the protection from Kobo Daishi.
Amulet for the protection from Dainichi Nyorai.
Amulet for financial prosperity.
Amulet for the health and traffic safety of your pet.
Amulet for the protection for currently pregnant or wishing to be pregnant people.
Amulet for those wishing to find and build strong relationships.
Amulet for those who seek success in their business endeavors.
Amulet for those who seek better harmony in their given environments.
A Vajra-shaped amulet for Kobo Daishi's protection and academic success.
Amulet for mental and physical protection in general. Color options may be limited. Please indicate your preferred color in the space provided. Otherwise, the head priest will choose the color for you.
For shipping domestically
For shipping to Hawaii and outside of the USA
