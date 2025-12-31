Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

021526 Hoshi Matsuri Star Enshrining Prayer 星祭

1518 S Washington St

Seattle, WA 98144, USA

Application for Hoshi Matsuri Prayers 星祭 ご祈祷お札申込み
$20

See under "More Details" in the event description. Please select the number of people for whom you would like the special amulets to be empowered during the ritual. Then, in the space provided in the next page, provide their name, the guiding star, and their date of birth.
Plesae provide your mailing address if you are attending remotely and/or you'd like your amulets to be mailed to you. You can leave it N/A if you are attending in-person and collecting the amulets yourself.

Admission only
Free

Please choose this option if you wish to just attend the service without the offering, or if you have already submitted the paper application and donation elsewhere.

Omamori: Dai Seishi Bosatsu （大勢至菩薩）Omamori
$30

The Guiding Buddha for the Year of Horse

Daiseishi Bosatsu（大勢至菩薩). The Bodhisattva of Strength and Vigor.

Omamori: Fudo Myoo Sword Omamori
$20

Amulet for Fudo Myoo 不動明王, Cutting defilements to protect you.

Omamori: Traffic Safety Omamori
$20

Amulet for 交通安全, Guarding you during your journeys.

Omamori: Ward Off Evil
$20

Amulet for those who seek protection from the evil.

Omamoari: Kobo Daishi's protection
$20

Amulet for the protection from Kobo Daishi.

Omamori: Dainichi Nyorai's protection
$20

Amulet for the protection from Dainichi Nyorai.

Omamori: Financial prosperity
$20

Amulet for financial prosperity.

Omamori: Pet protection
$20

Amulet for the health and traffic safety of your pet.

Omamori: Safe birth
$20

Amulet for the protection for currently pregnant or wishing to be pregnant people.

Omamori: Encounter
$20

Amulet for those wishing to find and build strong relationships.

Omamori: Business success
$20

Amulet for those who seek success in their business endeavors.

Omamori: Harmonious relationships
$20

Amulet for those who seek better harmony in their given environments.

Omamori: Academic success and Kobo Daishi's protection
$20

A Vajra-shaped amulet for Kobo Daishi's protection and academic success.

Omamori: Physical and mental protection
$10

Amulet for mental and physical protection in general. Color options may be limited. Please indicate your preferred color in the space provided. Otherwise, the head priest will choose the color for you.

Shipping - Domestic US
$10

For shipping domestically

Shipping - Hawaii and International
$20

For shipping to Hawaii and outside of the USA

