2024 Fall Golf Tournament

WHEN: September 19th Shotgun Start at 11am

WHERE: Nob North Golf Course







👉 Registration & Box lunch @ 10-11am

👉 Shotgun start @ 11am

👉 Lunch and awards to follow

Par 3 $300 (4 available)

Sign Sponsorship $100 (unlimited available)

Teams: $500 per team includes dinner, cart, and mulligans

Individual $145

Hole Sponsorships: $200 (14 available)

Grand Prize Sponsor: $500 (1 available)

Course Sponsor: $1000 (1 available)

Par 3 Sponsor: $300 (4 available)



Hole sponsor is encouraged to set up a themed tent at the hole they are sponsoring.



Hole sponsors may host giveaways, snacks, or beverages, be as creative as you please, and come interact with the NWGTC for the day!