2024 Oak Harbor Apple Run









LOCATION: Oak Harbor High School Cross Country Course (West parking lot)

11661 W. SR 163, Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449





TIME: Kid's 1-mile Ages 8 & Under - 8:30am Registration 7:30am 8:30am

Kid's 1-mile Ages 9 - 14 - 9:00am Registration 7:30a-8:30am

5k Run & Walk- 9:30 am Registration 7:30 am - 8:30 am



COURSE: ALL RACES START AND FINISH AT THE HIGH SCHOOL—RACES START PROMPTLY ON TIME

--3.1 miles, flat loop on grassy Cross Country Course





5K AWARDS: Top male/female-Trophy & $50 Oak Harbor Chamber GC, Top Master (40+) male/female & Top Grandmaster (50+) male/female-Trophy & $25 Oak Harbor Chamber GC- Awards sponsored by Crown Battery





Age group awards male/female (3 deep) awarded. No duplication of awards.





AGE GROUPS: 10 &under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+

Kids 1 Mile AWARDS: Trophies will be given to the top 5 male/female finishers in each race

ALL AWARDS after 9-14 Run.

MEDALS WILL BE GIVEN TO ALL KIDS 1 MILE FINISHERS

AGE GROUPS: 8 yrs. and under, 9 - 14

POST RACE: Fresh Apples & bottled water for all participants after the run.

NO REFUNDS, WE WILL RUN RAIN OR SHINE!





Shirts sold separately in Online Apparel Store:

https://applefest24.itemorder.com/shop/home/

If you purchase online before the pre-registration deadline of October 1, 2024 your shirt will be available the day of the run. After the deadline, shirts can still be ordered until October 15th for pickup after the festival.

