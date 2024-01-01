Jewish Silk Road Tour of Queens with SAMi, HUC-JIR Jewish Language Project, Wikitongues and Endangered Language Alliance

Join us for a walking tour of Jewish Queens, visiting immigrant communities from Central Asia and the Caucasus:

- Experience an exhibit about Bukharian Jews

- Visit Bukharian and Georgian synagogues

- Learn about these communities, past and present

- Enjoy a delicious lunch at a Bukharian Restaurant (Glatt Kosher-VHQ; meat and vegetarian options)

- Meet some of the activists working to document Bukharian and other endangered Jewish languages





March 17, 11am-2pm

Meeting spot: will be sent to you via email

Price: $89/adult, $36/student







































