Jewish Silk Road Tour of Queens with SAMi, HUC-JIR Jewish Language Project, Wikitongues and Endangered Language Alliance

Join us for a walking tour of Jewish Queens, visiting immigrant communities from Central Asia and the Caucasus:
- Experience an exhibit about Bukharian Jews
- Visit Bukharian and Georgian synagogues
- Learn about these communities, past and present
- Enjoy a delicious lunch at a Bukharian Restaurant (Glatt Kosher-VHQ; meat and vegetarian options)
- Meet some of the activists working to document Bukharian and other endangered Jewish languages
March 17, 11am-2pm
Meeting spot: will be sent to you via email
Price: $89/adult, $36/student