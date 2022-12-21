Lander Children's Museum
LCM Board Presents Grownup's Night Out

465 Lincoln St, Lander, WY 82520, USA

Children are invited to join Board Members, Ms. Ashley and Ms. Bekka for an evening of festive fun while grown ups enjoy a few hours off duty to complete all of those last minute holiday tasks...or just relax! 


Activities include ornament making, Christmas crafts, photo booth, and a viewing of "The Polar Express." Pizza dinner will be served. 


Who: Children Ages 3-10 (please note: children who are not potty-trained must be able to wear a diaper/pull up during program) 

When: December 21, 2022

Time: 5pm-8pm

Where: Lander Children's Museum

$20 per first child/$10 per additional child


This is a fundraiser and all proceeds go towards supporting the Lander Children's Museum. 

