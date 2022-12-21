LCM Board Presents Grownup's Night Out

Children are invited to join Board Members, Ms. Ashley and Ms. Bekka for an evening of festive fun while grown ups enjoy a few hours off duty to complete all of those last minute holiday tasks...or just relax!





Activities include ornament making, Christmas crafts, photo booth, and a viewing of "The Polar Express." Pizza dinner will be served.





Who: Children Ages 3-10 (please note: children who are not potty-trained must be able to wear a diaper/pull up during program)

When: December 21, 2022

Time: 5pm-8pm

Where: Lander Children's Museum

$20 per first child/$10 per additional child





This is a fundraiser and all proceeds go towards supporting the Lander Children's Museum.