Here is more information ...The 4th Annual Pontoon Poker Run benefiting the Hart County Humane Society takes place Saturday July 22, 2023 on beautiful Lake Hartwell starting and ending at Big Water Marina. You will have a leisurely four hours to follow clues to 5 locations on the lake and collect your check point cards which are exchanged for playing cards and a chance to win a prize for the best poker hand. A prize for the best decorated boat will also be awarded. Lunches can be ordered in advance from J R Cash's. We hope you will gather your family and friends, decorate your boat and join us for an afternoon of fun !!! Sorry NO rain date.



