6/15 LEAGUE TICKETS





🌈 CHARLOTTE ROLLER DERBY RAINBOW RIOT RUMBLE DOUBLEHEADER





🏳️‍🌈 Strap on your skates and get ready for a roller derby showdown like no other - the Charlotte Roller Derby Rainbow Riot Rumble! Get ready to see some badass skaters tear up the track in a vibrant explosion of PRIDE! 🌟





This ain't your grandma's roller derby - oh no, honey! The Rainbow Riot Rumble is all about celebrating love, inclusion, and a whole lotta sass! 💃💅 Come on out and support your favorite LGBTQ+ skaters as they dish out hits, whips, and booty blocks like nobody's business! 💥





Whether you're a seasoned derby pro or just looking for a good time, this event is for EVERYONE. 🎉 So grab your crew, dust off your rainbow gear, and let's paint the track with all the colors of the rainbow! 🎨 Don't miss out on this epic clash of queer excellence - get your tickets now and let the Rainbow Riot Rumble begin! 🌈🔥💪









VIP SEATING RAFFLE

Don't forget to add on a ticket for our VIP Seating Raffle to enter a chance for you and your friends to enjoy the bout in our VIP Seating Area! This VIP experience includes comfy, trackside seating for 6 people, free CLTRD swag, and a photo with the whole team. *Ticket for admission sold separately and required for all. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 14th, 2024.









GROUP SEATING

Got a group? Let us know and we’ll reserve seating for your group! Shoot us an email at [email protected] to coordinate. *For groups of 10 or more people only. Seats will only be reserved in the upper seating area (not the trackside stands.)









📅 DATE

Saturday, June 15th, 2024





⏰ TIMELINE

3:00 PM - Doors Open

4:00 PM - Bad Assets vs. Smokey Mountain Rollergirls

6:15 PM - Team Charlotte vs. Small Wonder Skate Club





📍 LOCATION

Grady Cole Center, 310 N Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204

***GRADY COLE HAS A CLEAR BAG POLICY*** CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL POLICY





🅿️ PARKING

On-site $10 Cash or Card





🎟️ TICKETS

Adults: $17

Kids (6-12): $11

5 and Under: FREE

Day of: $20









ABOUT CLTRD

Established in 2006, Charlotte Roller Derby (CLTRD) is a skater-owned and operated nonprofit sports organization comprised of people from all walks of life. Formed to promote the sport of roller derby and enrich the Charlotte community, the league, and its members donate time and a portion of bout proceeds to local charitable causes.