August 10, 2024 - Online Live Webinar and Q&A Via Zoom From 10am to 11:30am PST with Special Guest Speaker Dean (Miranda) James

Do you…

struggle with writing multiple book series?

struggle with the basics of writing for publication?

wonder about the publishing and bookselling worlds?

If you answered yes to any of the above, we encourage you to join us for: How to Kill People for Fun and Profit!*





Creative Roots Foundation is proud to present special guest speaker best-selling cozy mystery author Dean James, better known to his fans as Miranda James, and he will be sharing his fun and informative presentation, “Killing People for Fun and Profit”!





Q&A opportunity following the training!





*Please Note Seating is limited!





Dean (Miranda) James is a retired medical librarian from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He writes the bestselling “Cat in the Stacks” series featuring librarian Charlie Harris and his Maine Coon cat, Diesel. He also writes the Southern Ladies mysteries, and in the past under various names he wrote several other series of mysteries. He has taught courses on the history of mystery fiction and has often spoken to writers groups on the craft of writing and the business of bookselling.





For 30 years Dean worked at Murder by the Book in Houston, the largest mystery bookstore in the US. He has published 30 mystery novels in several series, and has made the NY Times and USA Today bestsellers list multiple times.





