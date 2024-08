Everyone get ready for Saturday Racing at Waukegan BMX!





*If you are registering 1 rider for multiple race classes please select 1 ticket per class.

Example: Rider racing Class Intermediate and Cruiser would need two tickets.





***Contribution at checkout is completely optional. It is a donation to the site in order to keep it completely free for us to use. If you do not wish to donate, click the drop down, select other and enter $0.