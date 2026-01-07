Greater Worcester Land Trust Inc

Hosted by

Greater Worcester Land Trust Inc

About this event

Wild & Scenic Film Festival 03-27-2026

140 Harrington Way

Worcester, MA 01604, USA

General Admission - NON-MEMBERS
$10

Entry to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival for 1 person. Comes with one raffle ticket.

General Admission - GWLT MEMBERS
$8

Member entry to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival for 1 GWLT member. Comes with one raffle ticket.

Family Admission
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Entry to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival for 2 adults and children. Comes with two raffle tickets.

Youth & Student Tickets
$5

Student entry to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival for 1 person. Comes with one raffle ticket.

Raffle Tickets
$1

Event admission comes with one free raffle ticket, but you can purchase more in advance or at the event to support GWLT and enter to win prizes!

Add a donation for Greater Worcester Land Trust Inc

$

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