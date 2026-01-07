Wild & Scenic Film Festival 03-27-2026

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About this event
Entry to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival for 1 person. Comes with one raffle ticket.
Member entry to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival for 1 GWLT member. Comes with one raffle ticket.
Entry to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival for 2 adults and children. Comes with two raffle tickets.
Student entry to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival for 1 person. Comes with one raffle ticket.
Event admission comes with one free raffle ticket, but you can purchase more in advance or at the event to support GWLT and enter to win prizes!
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