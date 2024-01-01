Leo Club Membership

Where there's a need, there's a LEO

“Leadership, Experience, Opportunity.” That’s what makes a Leo. Members of Leo clubs embody the best qualities of our incredible organization. They are devoted young people who realize the power of action. Together, Leos and Lions form a powerful partnership — one of mutual respect where Lions learn from the innovative insights of Leos, and where Leos gain access to the proven strategies of those who’ve successfully served the world for decades.





If you're interested in becoming a member in the first and only LGBTQIA+ Awareness & Advocacy Leo Club, the Texas GSA Leo Club, please complete this form with your parent/guardian. Your parent/guardian will be contacted to verify their consent.





Student's Disclosure

I, the undersigned, am in good standing in my school and/or community, and in accordance with the constitution and bylaws of this club, hereby apply for membership in the Leo Club, sponsored by the Fort Bend County West Lions Club. I believe the provided information to be true and complete, and I desire membership in this club. I believe I can make a contribution to the club and be worthy of the friendship of its members. I also understand that, pending parental/guardian consent, my personal data will be entered into Lions Clubs International member databases and used to personalize and improve my membership experience. To understand how LCI uses your personal data, visit www.lionsclubs.org and search the phrase “Your Privacy”.





Parent/Guardian's Disclosure

I hereby give permission for my child to become a member of the above-named Leo club. I understand that a Leo club is sponsored by a local Lions club and provides young people with an opportunity to develop their leadership skills while serving the community. I have been provided with materials relevant to this Leo club’s operations including the name and contact information of the Leo club advisor, meeting locations and times, types of service projects conducted, etc.





I understand that by participating in this Leo club, my child will be required to attend club meetings and club service projects, and may also be asked to participate in club social events. Such meetings, projects and events may sometimes require transportation to various locations which may at times be provided by the sponsoring Lions club; in other cases, I may be asked to provide or arrange transportation for my child to attend these meetings, projects and events. Furthermore, I understand that by participating in this Leo club, my child may be filmed or photographed at various club meetings, projects and events. In addition, I understand that my child’s personal data will be provided to the sponsoring Lions club and to Lions Clubs International (LCI) headquarters to facilitate communications with and between our members. This information is to be used solely to further LCI’s Purposes including “to unite the clubs in bonds of friendship, good fellowship and mutual understanding” and to conduct its necessary operational activities in accordance with the LCI privacy policy. To understand how LCI uses the personal data of its members, you may visit www.lionsclubs.org and search the phrase “Your Privacy”.





As the parent/guardian, I grant permission for my child to be transported to Leo club meetings, projects or events by the Leo club advisor or a member of the sponsoring Lions club. I grant permission for my child to be filmed and/or photographed at Leo/Lions events and meetings, and for these videos and/or images to be posted on the Lions Clubs International public website at www.lionsclubs.org, the Lions Clubs International members-only site (MyLCI), other LCI

member databases, and other Leo/Lion websites at the club, district and multiple district levels, as well as on the club's social media. I grant permission for my child’s personal data to be entered into Lions Clubs International member databases and to be used to facilitate communications with and between LCI members. I agree to my child’s participation in the Leo club, and I consent to the items above.





This signed form is submitted to the Leo club advisor and a copy will be retained for your own records.