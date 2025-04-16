A Rhapsody of Passion & Elegance​

About this event
Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic. With this ticket, you will be seated in the reserved VIP seating area, offering preferred placement for an enhanced concert experience.
Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic. With this ticket, you may sit anywhere within the general admission seating area.
These tickets are reserved exclusively for students as part of our Student Music Education Programs. A valid student ID is required at entry, and students must stay for the full concert. (Limited quantities are available.)
Thank you for your service! Please enjoy one complimentary ticket for those who have served. A military ID will be requested at the entrance for validation. Thank you! (Limited quantities are available.)
These tickets have been reserved for Members of La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church. Validation may be requested at the entrance. Thank you!
Become an Elite Partner with a tax-deductible donation of $1,000 and get reserved Premium VIP seating to 7 concerts for up to four people.
You will also be recognized as an Elite Partner in the printed concert program.
After becoming an Elite Partner, we will contact you to discuss your preferred seating location and to show our appreciation for everything you do!
Become an Elite Partner with a tax-deductible donation of $2,500 and get reserved Premium VIP seating to all concerts for the next 12 months for up to six people.
You will also be recognized as an Elite Partner in the printed concert program.
After becoming an Elite Partner, we will contact you to discuss your preferred seating location and to show our appreciation for everything you do!
Become an Elite Partner with a tax-deductible donation of $5,000 and get reserved Premium VIP seating to all concerts for the next 12 months for up to eight people.
You will also be recognized as an Elite Partner in the printed concert program.
After becoming an Elite Partner, we will contact you to discuss your preferred seating location and to show our appreciation for everything you do!
