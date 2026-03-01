032226 Ohigan Spring Equinox Service

About this event
Please write the name of your ancestor and beloved one in the space provided. The head priest will call out their names during the special prayer. Suggested donation is $10 per name.
Please write the name of your family. All the spirits of the ancestors will be blessed in the family-line. The head priest will call out their names during the special prayer. Suggested donation is $20 per family-line
Please choose this option if you wish to just attend the service.
Please select this option if you had submitted the paper or email applications separately and/or made your donation elsewhere.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!