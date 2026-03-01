Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

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Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

About this event

032226 Ohigan Spring Equinox Service

1518 S Washington St

Seattle, WA 98144, USA

Individual spirit
$10

Please write the name of your ancestor and beloved one in the space provided. The head priest will call out their names during the special prayer. Suggested donation is $10 per name.

All the spirits of the ancestors in a family
$20

Please write the name of your family. All the spirits of the ancestors will be blessed in the family-line. The head priest will call out their names during the special prayer. Suggested donation is $20 per family-line

Admission only
Free

Please choose this option if you wish to just attend the service.

For donors with paper application and donation elsewhere
Free

Please select this option if you had submitted the paper or email applications separately and/or made your donation elsewhere.

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