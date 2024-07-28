3rd Annual DFW HS Girls Spiritual Day - Aug 24, 2024

Hey, there! Welcome to DFW's third annual high school girls spiritual day, Just As He Is (JAHI)!

This spiritual day is open to all high school girls who will be starting 9th, 10th, 11th, or 12th grade in Fall 2024, as well as Class of 2024 seniors who just graduated in May.

This year's theme is titled "BE REAL with yourself, others & GOD."

We are SO excited to see all of you and show you what we have planned!



What can you expect at the Just As He Is (JAHI) Spiritual Day?

- Spiritual Talks

- Q&A Panel

- Workshops and Fun Activities

- Praises

- Sisterhood and New Connections

- Food

- Gifts



When will JAHI take place? JAHI will be on Saturday August 24, 2023 from 8 AM to 4:30 PM. Vespers will begin promptly at 5:00 PM.



Where will JAHI take place? St Philopateer Coptic Orthodox Church located at 1450 E Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75081



When is the registration deadline for JAHI? Must register by July 28, 2024.



How much will the JAHI Spiritual Day cost? It will cost $35, payable through this registration form. Please note that registration after July 28, 2024 (until August 1, 2024) will see a $5 price increase.



Any Questions or concerns? Email us at "[email protected]" or reach out to one of your church's high school servants directly!