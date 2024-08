We pulled a Mama and her 2 babies from a shelter after being found abandoned. The two babies, about 3 weeks old, don't have names yet, nor does Mama. We thought it would be fun and helpful to fund their medical care, if we created an event where we received your suggestions for names! One is a female, the other a male. For each $5 donation, the name you choose (for one or two or all) will be entered. So, if you really like a name, a donation of $20 (for example) would enter that name 4 times.