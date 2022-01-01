Support The Healthy Community Cookbook!

Since the first week of May in 2022, without missing a single week, Prime Time for Women's Walking to Wellness (W2W) members have gathered to listen to and learn from community leaders and each other, to walk and talk with friends, to share joys and struggles and to improve their health! More than 173 people have participated in this program and all have benefited! Members have reported weight loss, lower A1C level as well as improved mood, better sleep and a greater sense of happiness and life satisfaction.





In his advisory on the Healing Effect of Social Connections and Community, the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy states, “What often matters is not the quantity or frequency of social contact but the quality of our connections and how we feel about them.” Walking to Wellness members who were strangers two years ago are now dear and trusted friends! Thanks to numerous studies we know that positive social relationships not only improve health, they also strongly influence dietary behaviors. Research tells us that a person is more likely to choose a healthier food option when dining with a friend who is eating a healthy meal and more likely to try a nutritious recipe recommended by a trusted friend than by a healthcare provider.





The members of Walking to Wellness have come together to create this cookbook with the hope that others will be encouraged to expand their palates, explore new food options, and eat tasty, nutritious meals. As professed champions for a healthier community, we invite you to figuratively walk alongside us and support this project by placing an “ad of encouragement” in Prime Time for Women’s Healthy Community Cookbook! Together, we will build a stronger, healthier and happier community!