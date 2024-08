Darkness befalls the hallowed halls of 435 South Fair Oaks Avenue. All is quiet except for the din of roughly 120 people listening to extremely impressive covers of 80s and 90s songs, drinking alcohol out of tin cups, completely oblivious to the carnage that is about to ensue. From behind a group of denim and white collared Golden Girls, one challenger rises, throwing the gauntlet down at one brave soul, and the battle commences...