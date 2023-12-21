Funny for Fido 2024

Funny for Fido is a 501c3 charity that brings the country's top comedians together to raise money for animal rescue organizations. All profits raised at our events go directly to pay for veterinary care, food, training, transport, and housing for animals in need.

Funny for Fido is a 501c3 charity that brings the country's top comedians together to raise money for animal rescue organizations. All profits raised at our events go directly to pay for veterinary care, food, training, transport, and housing for animals in need.

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