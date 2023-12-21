Www.funnyforfido.org

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Www.funnyforfido.org

About this event

Funny for Fido 2024

The Cutting Room NYC 44 E 32nd St

New York, NY 10016, USA

General admission
$200
Funny for Fido is a 501c3 charity that brings the country's top comedians together to raise money for animal rescue organizations. All profits raised at our events go directly to pay for veterinary care, food, training, transport, and housing for animals in need.
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