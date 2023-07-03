2026 Chasco Fiesta Golf Tournament

About this event
Super Ticket Team Entry – $650 per team
Level up your tournament experience. Includes one team of four players with all standard tournament benefits, plus:
Full access to all on-course contests
Raffle entries for premium prizes
Chance to win a vehicle with a hole-in-one
Super Tickets give every player more chances to win, more fun on the course, and the full Chasco Fiesta golf experience.
Team Registration – $550 per team
Includes four players with golf, cart, range balls, beverages during play, dinner after the tournament, swag bags, and door prizes.
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