Ribfest Raffle 2024

Courtesy of: The Joe Krebs Family ---- Value: $619.00 ----
This three-burner grill offers 424 square inches of main grilling space, a warming rack off the main grate, durable and easy to clean porcelain-enameled cast iron grates, convenient side tables, and a Weber porcelain-enamel finish to prevent rusting and cracking! Pat Rahill taught us how the grill can bring people together! Wishing the lucky winner of this prize many memorable moments with family and friends for years to come!
Courtesy of: The Joe Krebs Family ---- Value: $619.00 ----
This three-burner grill offers 424 square inches of main grilling space, a warming rack off the main grate, durable and easy to clean porcelain-enameled cast iron grates, convenient side tables, and a Weber porcelain-enamel finish to prevent rusting and cracking! Pat Rahill taught us how the grill can bring people together! Wishing the lucky winner of this prize many memorable moments with family and friends for years to come!
Fine Dining
$2
Courtesy of: Katie Rahill ---- Value: $250 ----
Make your next occasion special with dinner at the exclusive Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar!
Courtesy of: Katie Rahill ---- Value: $250 ----
Make your next occasion special with dinner at the exclusive Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar!
Feeling Lucky?
$5
Courtesy of: The Krebs Cousin Crew ---- Value: $300 ----
Don’t leave this page without buying a ticket for this lucky lottery tree! You've got to get in it to win it!
Courtesy of: The Krebs Cousin Crew ---- Value: $300 ----
Don’t leave this page without buying a ticket for this lucky lottery tree! You've got to get in it to win it!
Shop Til You Drop!
$2
Courtesy of: Barbara Latini, Justine Carter & Ellen Murray ---- Value:$250 ---- A $25 gas card will get you ready to SHOP TILL YOU DROP at TJ Maxx/Home Goods/Marshalls ($50), Target ($100.00) and Dicks Sporting Goods ($50). Stop for a sandwich at Panera ($25) afterwards and revel in your finds!
Courtesy of: Barbara Latini, Justine Carter & Ellen Murray ---- Value:$250 ---- A $25 gas card will get you ready to SHOP TILL YOU DROP at TJ Maxx/Home Goods/Marshalls ($50), Target ($100.00) and Dicks Sporting Goods ($50). Stop for a sandwich at Panera ($25) afterwards and revel in your finds!
Take Me Out to the Ballgame
$5
Courtesy of: Pat Krebs ---- Value:$320 ----Your party of four will have a great view of the game from these seats! Help bring home a winner as the Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, 9/13/24 at 7:10 pm. (Section 157, Row Y, Seats 9-12)
Courtesy of: Pat Krebs ---- Value:$320 ----Your party of four will have a great view of the game from these seats! Help bring home a winner as the Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, 9/13/24 at 7:10 pm. (Section 157, Row Y, Seats 9-12)
Winking Lizard Hospitality
$2
Courtesy of: Jim Callam of the Winking Lizard ----Value: $125.00 ---- Looking for a great place to eat, relax & enjoy your favorite sports action? The lucky winner of this prize pack can treat family or friends to some Winking Lizard hospitality with $100
in gift cards and take home some Lizard BBQ sauce and cool memorabilia too!
Courtesy of: Jim Callam of the Winking Lizard ----Value: $125.00 ---- Looking for a great place to eat, relax & enjoy your favorite sports action? The lucky winner of this prize pack can treat family or friends to some Winking Lizard hospitality with $100
in gift cards and take home some Lizard BBQ sauce and cool memorabilia too!
For the Bourbon Connoisseur
$5
Courtesy of: The Rahill Siblings ----Value: $500 ---- Delight in these five hard to find bourbons including Blantons Straight from the Barrell special edition (cask strength), Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch, Wellers Antique 107 (Red), Willet Pot Still Reserve, and Wellers Special Reserve (Green).
Courtesy of: The Rahill Siblings ----Value: $500 ---- Delight in these five hard to find bourbons including Blantons Straight from the Barrell special edition (cask strength), Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch, Wellers Antique 107 (Red), Willet Pot Still Reserve, and Wellers Special Reserve (Green).
Gather Round the Campfire
$2
Courtesy of: the Children of Pat Rahill ---- Value: $270 ----
Get your hands on this new OutVue 36 Inch Fire Pit that includes two grill grates for your favorite food adventures! Relax in your two new Yestomo Camping Chairs while listening to your best playlist on your new JBL Go 4 Speaker. And of course, s'mores fun will make it more fun:)
Courtesy of: the Children of Pat Rahill ---- Value: $270 ----
Get your hands on this new OutVue 36 Inch Fire Pit that includes two grill grates for your favorite food adventures! Relax in your two new Yestomo Camping Chairs while listening to your best playlist on your new JBL Go 4 Speaker. And of course, s'mores fun will make it more fun:)
Browns V. Bengals 10/20/24
$5
Courtesy of: The BF Browns Barkers ---- Value: $480 ----
The lucky winner of this gift will bring three (best) friends to cheer on the Browns to victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday October 20th at 1:00 pm!!! Tiockets located in Section 537, Row 27, Seats 7-10. Here we go Brownies!!!!
Courtesy of: The BF Browns Barkers ---- Value: $480 ----
The lucky winner of this gift will bring three (best) friends to cheer on the Browns to victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday October 20th at 1:00 pm!!! Tiockets located in Section 537, Row 27, Seats 7-10. Here we go Brownies!!!!
Nespresso Vertuo Pop + Iced Coffee Kit by DeLonghi
$2
Courtesy of: Friends of Take a Lap ---- Value: $150 ----This small machine offers big taste! Brew your favorite coffee. hot or with ice, and save needed counter space!
Courtesy of: Friends of Take a Lap ---- Value: $150 ----This small machine offers big taste! Brew your favorite coffee. hot or with ice, and save needed counter space!
Who’s Your Caddy?
$5
Courtesy of: Joe Krebs ---- Value: $315.00 ----You will be the envy of the course with this new Titleist Hybrid 14 Stand Bag! Gift includes a dozen Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls, Titleist Players Microfiber Towel and bag of American Pride Golf Tees.
Courtesy of: Joe Krebs ---- Value: $315.00 ----You will be the envy of the course with this new Titleist Hybrid 14 Stand Bag! Gift includes a dozen Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls, Titleist Players Microfiber Towel and bag of American Pride Golf Tees.
Relax at Woodhouse Spa
$2
Courtesy of: Friends of Take a Lap ---- Value: $200 ---- Pamper yourself with this gift to indulge in a luxurious spa experience of your choice! Woodhouse has locations in Rocky River and Orange Village, and across the US!
Courtesy of: Friends of Take a Lap ---- Value: $200 ---- Pamper yourself with this gift to indulge in a luxurious spa experience of your choice! Woodhouse has locations in Rocky River and Orange Village, and across the US!
It's Show Time at Playhouse Square!
$2
Courtesy of: Rita Krebs ---- Value: $200 ----Your entertainment options abound with this gift card to be used in Cleveland’s premier art district! Enjoy an exciting Broadway show, an amazing concert by the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, a comedy act, a dance event or one of many family show options!
Courtesy of: Rita Krebs ---- Value: $200 ----Your entertainment options abound with this gift card to be used in Cleveland’s premier art district! Enjoy an exciting Broadway show, an amazing concert by the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, a comedy act, a dance event or one of many family show options!
Cleveland Guardians Gift Pack
$5
Courtesy of: The Cleveland Guardians ---- Value: Priceless ----
This Guardians hit it out of the park with this gift of four lower box seats to any August/September 2024, or 2025 regular season game along with an autographed Andres Gimenez baseball!
Courtesy of: The Cleveland Guardians ---- Value: Priceless ----
This Guardians hit it out of the park with this gift of four lower box seats to any August/September 2024, or 2025 regular season game along with an autographed Andres Gimenez baseball!
Step2 All Around Playtime Patio with Canopy
$2
Courtesy of: Mar- Mar ---- Value: $200 ---- Our next generation of grill masters ages 2 and up are sure to enjoy this indoor or outdoor kitchen playset featuring a grill, sink and serving area along with sensory water and sand options!
Courtesy of: Mar- Mar ---- Value: $200 ---- Our next generation of grill masters ages 2 and up are sure to enjoy this indoor or outdoor kitchen playset featuring a grill, sink and serving area along with sensory water and sand options!
Gotta Get Away!
$5
Courtesy of: the Krebs and Shaughnessy Families ---- Value: $500 ---- Use this Airbnb gift card to take that last summer excursion you’ve been hoping for! And if you can’t fit it in this this summer, no worries as this gift card never expires.
Courtesy of: the Krebs and Shaughnessy Families ---- Value: $500 ---- Use this Airbnb gift card to take that last summer excursion you’ve been hoping for! And if you can’t fit it in this this summer, no worries as this gift card never expires.
A Taste of Cleveland!
$2
Courtesy of: Katie Rahill ---- Value: $250 ----- With this gift card, you'll have access to over 50 of Cleveland's most loved restaurants! See your choices for a delicious meal (or two) by going to their website at clevelandindependents.com
Courtesy of: Katie Rahill ---- Value: $250 ----- With this gift card, you'll have access to over 50 of Cleveland's most loved restaurants! See your choices for a delicious meal (or two) by going to their website at clevelandindependents.com
Homegrown Browns Memorabilia
$2
Courtesy of: Chris Carney & Mimi Shaughnessy ----- Value: Priceless ------- Looking to add to your Browns Basement? Enjoy a one of a kind decorative wooden wall hanging in the shape of Ohio, decked out in Browns colors! Alongside this, you'll get signed Browns gear from Ohio's own Denzel Ward! Signed gear includes a football, baseball hat, and a mini helmet.
Courtesy of: Chris Carney & Mimi Shaughnessy ----- Value: Priceless ------- Looking to add to your Browns Basement? Enjoy a one of a kind decorative wooden wall hanging in the shape of Ohio, decked out in Browns colors! Alongside this, you'll get signed Browns gear from Ohio's own Denzel Ward! Signed gear includes a football, baseball hat, and a mini helmet.
Wine & Dine at Gervasi Vineyard
$2
Courtesy of: Friends of Take a Lap ----- Value: $200 ------
For those of you that enjoy fine wines and gourmet food in a beautiful setting, this offering is for you! Take a drive to the Gervasi Vineyard in Canton for a casual lunch or your next special date!
Courtesy of: Friends of Take a Lap ----- Value: $200 ------
For those of you that enjoy fine wines and gourmet food in a beautiful setting, this offering is for you! Take a drive to the Gervasi Vineyard in Canton for a casual lunch or your next special date!
Steak, Stogies, and Bourbon
$5
Courtesy of: Rick King and the Rahill Siblings ---- Value $450 ---
Gift includes one ticket to the Black Forest’s Steak, Stogies, and Bourbon event (date TDB) including a steak dinner, a bourbon flight, 3 cigars, an open bar, and SWAG! Also included are bottles of Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select (an OHLQ Special Release) and Wellers Special Reserve (Green), a handle of Buffalo Trace, and three Cohiba cigars - Red Dot, Macassar, Cohiba Puro.
Courtesy of: Rick King and the Rahill Siblings ---- Value $450 ---
Gift includes one ticket to the Black Forest’s Steak, Stogies, and Bourbon event (date TDB) including a steak dinner, a bourbon flight, 3 cigars, an open bar, and SWAG! Also included are bottles of Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select (an OHLQ Special Release) and Wellers Special Reserve (Green), a handle of Buffalo Trace, and three Cohiba cigars - Red Dot, Macassar, Cohiba Puro.
O-H-I-O
$2
Courtesy of: Chris Carney - --Value: Priceless ---- Are you a big Buckeyes fan? Add this one of a kind decorative wooden wall hanging in the shape of Ohio painted in OSU colors to your collection! This will be the perfect addition to your Buckeyes themed room, or in the dorm room of your favorite Buckeye!
Courtesy of: Chris Carney - --Value: Priceless ---- Are you a big Buckeyes fan? Add this one of a kind decorative wooden wall hanging in the shape of Ohio painted in OSU colors to your collection! This will be the perfect addition to your Buckeyes themed room, or in the dorm room of your favorite Buckeye!
Hit the Links!
$2
Courtesy of: Friends of Take a Lap ------ Value: $250 -------This gift will allow your group to play StoneWater Golf Course, located in Highland Heights and recognized as one of Northeast Ohio’s finest golf clubs! Open to the public, this course attracts golfers of all skills levels and provides a challenging and enjoyable experience for all!
Courtesy of: Friends of Take a Lap ------ Value: $250 -------This gift will allow your group to play StoneWater Golf Course, located in Highland Heights and recognized as one of Northeast Ohio’s finest golf clubs! Open to the public, this course attracts golfers of all skills levels and provides a challenging and enjoyable experience for all!
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