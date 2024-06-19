Ribfest Raffle 2024

Courtesy of: the Children of Pat Rahill ---- Value: $270 ---- Get your hands on this new OutVue 36 Inch Fire Pit that includes two grill grates for your favorite food adventures! Relax in your two new Yestomo Camping Chairs while listening to your best playlist on your new JBL Go 4 Speaker. And of course, s'mores fun will make it more fun:)

Courtesy of: the Children of Pat Rahill ---- Value: $270 ---- Get your hands on this new OutVue 36 Inch Fire Pit that includes two grill grates for your favorite food adventures! Relax in your two new Yestomo Camping Chairs while listening to your best playlist on your new JBL Go 4 Speaker. And of course, s'mores fun will make it more fun:)

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